Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2021 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 02:32 PM BdST
Tourists in Kashmir's Gulmarg ski resort have a new place to chill out - an igloo cafe that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.
Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.
The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir's once booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.
The igloo, 26 feet around and 15 feet high, holds four tables with enough room for 16 guests.
Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan.
More stories
- Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe
- Islamist convicted of beheading journalist to go free
- India’s farmer protests explained
- Indian farmers call off march to parliament
- Myanmar launches vaccination drive
- India beefs up Red Fort security
- Indian farm protesters plant flags at Red Fort
- Farmers' New Delhi protests turn violent
Recent Stories
- Kashmir hotel lures tourists with igloo cafe
- Islamist convicted of beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl to go free, victim's family in 'shock'
- India’s farmer protests explained
- Indian farmers call off march to parliament on Budget Day following deadly violence
- Myanmar prioritises healthcare workers as it launches vaccination drive
- Security tight at India's historic Red Fort after clashes with farmers
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for four years for human trafficking, money laundering
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer
- “GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
- How the coronavirus turns the body against itself
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence