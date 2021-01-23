Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2021 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 11:28 AM BdST
Indian farmers on Friday rejected an offer by the government to defer three farm reform laws for one-and-half years, warning they would step up protests as they seek a repeal of the laws and a guarantee on minimum crop prices.
Farm leaders said hundreds of thousands of farmers from neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh would drive tractors through New Delhi on January 26, the Republic Day national holiday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a parade of military forces.
Although some former government officials have expressed concern that the protests could turn violent, the leaders said they would remain peaceful and urged the police to grant permission for the convoy to enter the capital.
The 11th round of talks between government officials led by Agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar and forty farm leaders earlier on Friday was inconclusive. Farmers stuck to their demands while the government urged them to consider its offer to hold discussions to address their concerns after deferring the laws.
"There is a sort of deadlock as the government repeated the offer of deferring the laws, which is not acceptable," Darshan Pal, one of the farm leaders told reporters after the meeting.
Modi's government has said that the laws introduced in September will unshackle farmers from the obligation of selling produce only at regulated wholesale markets. But the farmers say the bills are designed to benefit private buyers.
Tomar said the government was committed to the reforms.
"If (farm leaders) agree with our proposal, we can meet tomorrow," he said.
Hundreds of thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of national capital for nearly two months, blocking some of the roads connecting New Delhi with neighbouring states.
Supporting the farmers, the main opposition Congress party said on Friday that the government had shown "shocking insensitivity and arrogance" towards farmers and urged it to accept their demands.
- India inoculates 1m
- 5 die in Serum building site fire
- Modi to get COVID vaccine in 2nd phase of inoculation drive
- Indian govt offers to suspend farm reforms
- India urges frontline workers not to refuse vaccines
- India asks WhatsApp to withdraw privacy policy update
- Pakistan approves Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use
- India's vaccination drive hits bump due to app glitch
- Indian farmers to step up protests after rejecting offer to defer controversial new laws
- Modi says India self-reliant on COVID-19 vaccines as 1m inoculated
- Eight die in dynamite blast in India's Karnataka
- Five die in Serum Institute building site fire, COVID vaccine production not affected
- Fire at building site for India's Serum Institute, vaccine output not hit, source says
- Indian PM Modi to get COVID-19 vaccine in 2nd phase of inoculation drive
Most Read
- Can someone please open the door?
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- A sick couple rushed to marry on UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance
- National Guard troops were told to sleep in a parking garage
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
- Zafrullah urges all to take coronavirus vaccine without fear