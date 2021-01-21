Home > Neighbours

Indian PM Modi to get COVID-19 vaccine in 2nd phase of inoculation drive

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jan 2021 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 01:37 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a coronavirus shot in the second phase of the country's inoculation campaign, broadcaster NDTV reported on Thursday citing sources, as many states struggle to meet targets partly due to fears over possible side-effects.

