National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
Published: 10 Jan 2021 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 12:14 PM BdST
A breakdown in Pakistan's national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.
"A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system," Pakistan's Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan said on Twitter.
He said efforts were underway to determine the reasons behind the situation, and asked people across the country to remain calm.
