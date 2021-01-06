Over 250 crows dead in India due to bird flu, alert sounded

The dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows in the Jhalawar district and many other cities, including Jaipur, according to officials.

The bird deaths began from Dec 25 in Jhalawar, some 340km from state capital Jaipur. Most deaths have been reported among crows, with most of them from Kota and Jodhpur.

On Sunday, seven crows were found dead at the iconic Jal Mahal in the capital, taking the total deaths to 252 in the state.

So far, the death of 100 crows has been reported from Jhalawar, 72 from Baran, 47 from Kota, 19 from Pali and seven from Jodhpur and Jaipur each.

The samples were sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal where the deadly virus was detected, according to the report.

A team was sent to Jhalawar and 1km of the district's Balaji area was cordoned off and Section 144 imposed. Carcasses of the birds were being disposed of carefully in pits in the area - which was then sanitised carefully. The team took all precautions and wore safety gear.

A special team has been sent to Ajmer and to Bharatpur to oversee the situation.