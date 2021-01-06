Over 250 crows dead in India due to bird flu, alert sounded
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 12:48 PM BdST
Authorities in India's Rajasthan have sounded a bird flu alert after hundreds of crows were found dead in the state, news broadcaster NDTV reports.
The dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows in the Jhalawar district and many other cities, including Jaipur, according to officials.
The bird deaths began from Dec 25 in Jhalawar, some 340km from state capital Jaipur. Most deaths have been reported among crows, with most of them from Kota and Jodhpur.
On Sunday, seven crows were found dead at the iconic Jal Mahal in the capital, taking the total deaths to 252 in the state.
So far, the death of 100 crows has been reported from Jhalawar, 72 from Baran, 47 from Kota, 19 from Pali and seven from Jodhpur and Jaipur each.
The samples were sent to National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal where the deadly virus was detected, according to the report.
A team was sent to Jhalawar and 1km of the district's Balaji area was cordoned off and Section 144 imposed. Carcasses of the birds were being disposed of carefully in pits in the area - which was then sanitised carefully. The team took all precautions and wore safety gear.
A special team has been sent to Ajmer and to Bharatpur to oversee the situation.
- Pandemic drives more people work in India's illegal mica mines
- Assam bans Islamic schools
- India halts plans to raze Louis Kahn-designed dorms
- India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
- 18 killed in India roof collapse
- India's approval of COVAXIN criticised over lack of data
- India likely to approve 2-dose regimen for vaccines
- India approves AstraZeneca vaccine
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Is the vaccine halal? Indonesians await the answer
- India to export COVID vaccines 'within weeks': BBC
- Bangladesh export earnings dip again as COVID second wave continues in US, Europe
- Hasina orders investigation into project left unfinished after nine years
- Bangladesh reports 991 new virus cases, another 20 die