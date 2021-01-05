UK PM Johnson cancels India visit, citing need to oversee virus response
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2021 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 06:11 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to India later this month, citing the need to oversee the pandemic response at home.
"The prime minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning, to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
"In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the prime minister said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus."
