India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines, 4 weeks apart
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2021 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 12:01 PM BdST
India's drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
Experts at India's Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) have already approved the vaccines and a final decision is expected to be announced by the agency's chief at a news conference scheduled on Sunday.
Calls to CDSCO were unanswered outside regular business hours.
More stories
- India approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- Myanmar insurgents say they released 3 politicians
- Louis Kahn-designed Indian dorms may be razed
- Pakistan to purchase 1.2m vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm
- India extends UK flights suspension to Jan 7
- India likely to extend ban on UK flights
- India finds six cases of new virus variant
- India lifts ban on onion exports
Most Read
- Ayesha Khanam, one of the best-known rights leaders in Bangladesh, dies at 74
- With remote learning, a 12-year-old knows her English is slipping away
- Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business promising faster delivery
- Oxford COVID vaccine to cost Tk 425 per dose
- Bangladesh posts 684 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 8 months
- 32 more countries report cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in UK
- Mexican doctor hospitalised after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
- Five Indian players isolated as boards investigate protocol breach
- Nine more nations back UN resolution to condemn Myanmar over Rohingya
- Former India captain Ganguly admitted to hospital after chest pain