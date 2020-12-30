India extends suspension of flights with Britain to Jan 7
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2020 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2020 01:15 PM BdST
India has extended until Jan 7 its suspension of flights with Britain, the civil aviation minister said, as the South Asian nation reported 20 cases of a new infectious strain of coronavirus first detected in the United Kingdom.
"Thereafter, strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, declaring the week-long extension.
More stories
- India likely to extend ban on UK flights
- India finds six cases of new virus variant
- India lifts ban on onion exports
- India's Punjab warns farm protesters
- India tests vaccine delivery systems
- 2 charged for killing labourers in Kashmir
- Serum Institute expects vaccine approval in days
- Punjab looking into whether protesting farmers sabotaged telecom towers
Most Read
- US considers granting immunity to Saudi prince in suspected assassination attempt
- Tk 350m embezzlement charges loom over ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon
- First ship arrives at Matarbari port
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- Bangladesh records 1,181 new virus cases, deaths top 7,500
- Next SSC, equivalent exams in Jun, HSC in Jul-Aug
- 2020: Communal violence haunts Bangladesh in pandemic year
- You’re infected with the coronavirus. But how infected?
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb