India finds six cases of new coronavirus variant in UK arrivals
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Dec 2020 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 11:58 AM BdST
India has found six people who returned from Britain in recent weeks infected with a more infectious strain of the coronavirus that has prompted a wave of panic and border closures around the world.
All six patients have been kept in isolation, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that their fellow travellers were being tracked down.
"Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine," the ministry said.
India has suspended all flights from Britain until the end of the month but about 33,000 passengers had flown in from late November, before the ban came into place, the ministry said.
Of those arrivals, 114 people were found positive for the coronavirus and their samples were being checked for the new variant, which has been detected across parts of Europe and Asia, the ministry said.
India on Tuesday reported 16,432 new cases of the virus, taking its total up to 10.22 million confirmed infections and 148,153 deaths.
The country has the second-highest case load in the world, behind only the United States. Health authorities expect to start a vaccination drive for some 300 million people early next month.
- India lifts ban on onion exports
- India's Punjab warns farm protesters
- India tests vaccine delivery systems
- 2 charged for killing labourers in Kashmir
- Serum Institute expects vaccine approval in days
- Punjab looking into whether protesting farmers sabotaged telecom towers
- 7 die in Pakistan attack
- Indian farmers agree to meet government
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- After the vaccine: sore arm, yes. Headache, maybe. Regrets, no
- India's Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days
- Chest physician AKM Shamsul Huq dies at 85
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- Brother, nephew testify against ex-chief justice Sinha over embezzlement charges
- Bangladesh reports 932 new virus cases, deaths rise by 27
- Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in attack in southwest
- 2020: A hectic year for the law enforcement in Bangladesh amid pandemic