India's Serum Institute expects approval for AstraZeneca vaccine in days

Published: 28 Dec 2020 06:01 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 06:01 PM BdST

Serum Institute of India, the local maker of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, said on Monday it expected the government to approve the shot for emergency use in a few days.

Serum Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla also told reporters that the company had already made 40 million to 50 million doses of the vaccine.

