Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
Published: 27 Dec 2020 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 03:00 PM BdST
A mild cold wave that has been sweeping sweeping over large swaths of Bangladesh's northern regions for the last 10 days is likely to continue for a bit longer.
The mercury is hovering between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, adding to sufferings of the people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Rajshahi on Sunday at 7.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile in Dhaka, the mercury dipped to 15.9 degrees Celsius.
“It is quite normal for such cold waves to persist at the end of December. It is caused by the northern chill and the fog is not an exception,” said meteorologist Abdur Rahman.
