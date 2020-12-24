India records 24,712 new coronavirus cases
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Dec 2020 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 12:59 PM BdST
India recorded 24,712 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 10.12 million, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.
COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 23,788 new infections reported on average each day, according to a Reuters tally.
The country, which has recorded the second-highest number of infections in the world after the United States, saw a peak of close to 98,000 cases on a single day in September.
A total of 146,756 people have died of the coronavirus so far, with 312 of those deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
More stories
- India hails Kashmir voting as normalcy
- Ruling party says 'no' to repeal India farm laws
- Pollution deaths in India rose to 1.67m in 2019: Lancet
- 2 die in India gas pipeline blast
- Modi ready for talks with farmers
- India finds five with virus on UK flight
- India posts lowest daily virus tally since July 3
- Indian farmers vow to carry on protests
Most Read
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- MA Hashem, chairman of Partex Group, dies from COVID-19 aged 78
- Down with COVID-19, Partex Group Chairman Hashem in ‘critical condition’
- Bangladesh tightens quarantine rules for travellers from UK
- Ankara wants to sell arms to Dhaka: Turkish minister during Bangladesh visit
- Bangladesh fines Buraq Air for bringing passengers without COVID clearances
- 37 Bangladeshis to return home after release from Pakistan prisons
- Bangabandhu International University does not exist, UGC warns
- Bangladesh logs 1,367 new virus cases, another 30 die
- AstraZeneca says its vaccine should be effective against new coronavirus variant