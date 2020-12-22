Indian government ready for talks with protesting farmers
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 02:08 PM BdST
The Indian government is ready to hold further talks with farmers protesting for the repeal of agricultural reform laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been urging the farmers to engage in talks to end the deadlock over the three reform laws introduced in September but the farmers will not relent on their demands, saying the laws would hit them economically while benefiting big retailers.
"We assure our farmers that we'll listen to them with an open mind," Tomar told foreign journalists.
The protestors have blocked roads connecting New Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, obstructing public transport and the supply of fruit and vegetables.
More stories
- Modi ready for talks with farmers
- India finds five with virus on UK flight
- India posts lowest daily virus tally since July 3
- Indian farmers vow to carry on protests
- Afghan journalist killed in Ghazni
- Myanmar's biggest city closes parks
- Indian farmers start hunger strike
- Nepal falls into political turmoil
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Bangladesh to procure another 60m COVID vaccine doses 'by June'
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching