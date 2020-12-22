India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3

The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Daily cases have been falling steadily in India since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month. India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States.

A total of 146,111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.