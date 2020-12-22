India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since July 3
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2020 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 12:14 PM BdST
India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since July 3.
The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.
Daily cases have been falling steadily in India since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month. India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States.
A total of 146,111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
More stories
- Indian farmers vow to carry on protests
- Afghan journalist killed in Ghazni
- Myanmar's biggest city closes parks
- Indian farmers start hunger strike
- Nepal falls into political turmoil
- Conspiracy theories roil Pakistan
- India virus cases top 10 million
- India has enough capacity to make vaccines for itself and others
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- Bangladesh to procure another 60m COVID vaccine doses 'by June'
- Bangladesh logs 1,470 new virus cases, 32 deaths in a day