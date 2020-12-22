Afghan journalist killed in central Ghazni province
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2020 12:41 AM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 12:41 AM BdST
An Afghan journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province on Monday, the fourth to be killed in the war-torn nation in last two months.
Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni city and was headed towards a mosque, said local police officials and an interior ministry official.
Large parts of Ghazni province are under Taliban control. The hardline Islamist group denied involvement in the killing.
“We consider this killing a loss for the country,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
Islamic State militants, blamed for a series of attacks on a range of targets in Afghanistan in recent months, claimed responsibility for attack on a local journalist earlier this month.
Last month two journalists were killed in separate bombings.
The international press freedom group, Reporters Without Borders, has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.
- Indian farmers vow to carry on protests
- Myanmar's biggest city closes parks
- Indian farmers start hunger strike
- Nepal falls into political turmoil
- Conspiracy theories roil Pakistan
- India virus cases top 10 million
- India has enough capacity to make vaccines for itself and others
- India logs 22,890 new virus cases
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- The coronavirus is mutating. What does that mean for us?
- Nepal falls into political turmoil. China and India are watching
- Saudi Arabia suspends international flights, land and sea entry for a week
- India, Bangladesh share same view on Rohingya: High Commissioner Doraiswami
- Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria