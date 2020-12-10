India records 31,521 new coronavirus cases
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2020 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 11:05 AM BdST
India recorded 31,521 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.
The country has a total of 9.77 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September.
Deaths rose by 412, with the total now 141,772.
More stories
- India's small investors flock to Tesla stock
- India may amend farm reform
- India logs 32,080 new virus cases
- India may authorise some vaccines in weeks: govt
- Farmers protest across India
- India investigates if organochlorines behind unknown illness
- India's tribes find virus remedies in forests
- India logs nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
Most Read
- 'Stop or be sent to Afghanistan': Mayor Taposh tells Babunagari
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Dense fog shrouds Bangladesh as mercury dips further
- BNP chief Khaleda, Tarique named in complaint over vandalism of Bangabandhu sculpture
- BNP leader Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19
- Hasina asks why all government projects miss deadlines: official
- Bangladesh to UN: No reason to be concerned about relocation of Rohingya
- Sheikh Hasina ranks 39th on Forbes list of 2020's most powerful women
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- India denies it rejected emergency AstraZeneca shot approval