Home > Neighbours

India records 31,521 new coronavirus cases

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Dec 2020 11:05 AM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 11:05 AM BdST

India recorded 31,521 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The country has a total of 9.77 million infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September.

Deaths rose by 412, with the total now 141,772.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories