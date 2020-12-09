India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases
Published: 09 Dec 2020 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2020 11:24 AM BdST
India reported 32,080 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 9.74 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Wednesday.
India has the world's second-highest caseload, but daily infections have dipped steadily since hitting a peak in September. Of its 9.74 million total cases, around 370,000 are active patients, currently infected with COVID-19.
Daily cases have stayed below the 50,000-mark since Nov 8, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and streets.
Deaths rose by 402, the ministry said, with the total now at 141,360.
