India investigates if organochlorines behind unknown illness
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Dec 2020 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 Dec 2020 12:30 PM BdST
Indian authorities are investigating if organochlorines used as pesticides or in mosquito control caused the death of one person and hospitalisation of more than 400 in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in the past few days, a health official said on Tuesday.
The unknown illness has infected more than 300 children, with most of them suffering from dizziness, fainting spells, headache and vomiting. They have tested negative for COVID-19.
Federal lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao, who is from the state, said on Twitter that he had spoken with government medical experts and that the "most likely cause is poisonous organochlorine substances".
"It is one of the possibilities," said Geeta Prasadini, a public health director in Andhra Pradesh state, adding they were awaiting test reports to ascertain the cause.
She said no new serious cases have come to light in the past 24 hours. A 45-year-old man died over the weekend.
Organochlorines are banned or restricted in many countries after research linked them to cancer and other potential health risks. However, some of the pollutants remain in the environment for years and build up in animal and human body fat.
It was not immediately clear how extensively the chemicals are used in India, though it is found in DDT applied for mosquito control.
Exposure to organochlorine pesticides over a short period may produce convulsions, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, tremors, confusion, muscle weakness, slurred speech, salivation and sweating, US health authorities say.
- India's tribes find virus remedies in forests
- India logs nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
- India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine
- Thousands protest in London against India farm reforms
- India considers changing new farm laws
- Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes
- India logs 36,595 new virus cases
- Tropical cyclone headed towards India
Most Read
- Court orders PBI to open probe into sedition charges against Islamist leaders
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Education Minister Dipu Moni contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh to open rail links with India's Siliguri in March
- Bangladesh Bank greenlights Citizen Bank amid pandemic
- Eight dead as bus crushes autorickshaws in Habiganj
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- High Court orders protection of Bangabandhu murals