India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Published: 07 Dec 2020 09:05 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 09:05 AM BdST

The Serum Institute of India has sought emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator for AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, according to several reports in Indian media, citing PTI.

It applied to the Drugs Controller General of India, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, the agency report said, citing official sources.

The Serum Institute was not immediately available to Reuters request for comment.

