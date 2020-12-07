India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Dec 2020 09:05 AM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 09:05 AM BdST
The Serum Institute of India has sought emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator for AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, according to several reports in Indian media, citing PTI.
It applied to the Drugs Controller General of India, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, the agency report said, citing official sources.
The Serum Institute was not immediately available to Reuters request for comment.
More stories
- India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine
- Thousands protest in London against India farm reforms
- India considers changing new farm laws
- Myanmar monk offers temple sanctuary for threatened snakes
- India logs 36,595 new virus cases
- Tropical cyclone headed towards India
- Behind Indian protests against Modi farm reforms
- China to assess impact before Brahmaputra dam construction
Most Read
- Haji Selim tears down his own illegal structure ahead of BIWTA eviction drive in Old Dhaka
- Power system ‘glitch’ takes down 30,000 Bangladesh government websites
- Bangabandhu statue vandals in Kushtia are ‘from a madrasa’
- Work to serve the people, PM Hasina tells 95th BGB batch
- Bangladesh FDI inflow continues its downward trend in pandemic
- Qawmi madrasa leaders demand ‘Mujib Minar’ tower in place of Bangabandhu’s statue
- Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
- AL sees ‘ulterior motive’ in statue debate, BNP alleges ‘government plot’
- Is ‘natural immunity’ from COVID better than a vaccine?
- Bhasan Char comes alive with Rohingya residents. Now they want to bring in more refugees