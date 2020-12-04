India records 36,595 new coronavirus cases
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2020 01:31 PM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2020 01:31 PM BdST
India's daily coronavirus cases rose by less than 40,000 for the fifth straight day, health ministry data showed on Friday, with 36,595 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.
India's daily rate has fallen since the south Asian nation reported the world’s highest such tallies through most of August and September, despite a busy festival season last month that experts had warned could trigger a spike in infections.
Its tally is now at 9.57 million and remains the world’s second-highest after the United States, where there have been nearly 14 million infections.
Deaths in India rose by 540, the ministry said, with the total now at 139,188.
More stories
- Tropical cyclone headed towards India
- Behind Indian protests against Modi farm reforms
- China to assess impact before Brahmaputra dam construction
- Behind protests against Modi farm reforms
- India may not vaccinate entire population
- Indian government, protesting farmers fail to break deadlock
- India logs 31,000 new virus cases
- Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- As China, India announce plans to dam Brahmaputra, experts weigh the risks for Bangladesh
- Hifazat leaders trying to meet Hasina over their opposition to Bangabandhu statue
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- Gitanjali Rao is TIME's first-ever Kid of the Year
- Rights groups urge Bangladesh not to ship Rohingya to island
- Bangladesh starts relocating first group of Rohingya to Bhasan Char island
- New US citizenship test is longer and more difficult
- Actor, former minister Asaduzzaman Noor contracts COVID-19
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu