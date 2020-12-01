Home > Neighbours

India reports over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Nov 17

Published: 01 Dec 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2020 04:36 PM BdST

India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since Nov 17, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.

India now has 9.46 million COVID-19 infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,000 mark since Nov. 7 despite a busy festival season last month, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 482, bringing the total to 137,621.

