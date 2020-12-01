India reports over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Nov 17
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Dec 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2020 04:36 PM BdST
India recorded 31,118 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since Nov 17, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday.
India now has 9.46 million COVID-19 infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,000 mark since Nov. 7 despite a busy festival season last month, according to a Reuters tally.
Deaths rose by 482, bringing the total to 137,621.
More stories
- India logs 31,000 new virus cases
- Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
- Sri Lanka prison riot leaves 8 dead
- India virus cases top 9.4m
- Indian farmers defiant against reform
- Indian govt invites protesting farmers for talks
- Farmers, police face-off at New Delhi border
- India's economic contraction slows on vaccine hopes
Most Read
- Court issues arrest order for Unique Group boss Noor Ali, wife
- Strong immune response found in asymptomatic patients; virus crosses throat
- Bangladesh to relocate first batch of Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island 'within 10 days'
- Income tax return submission deadline won't be extended past Nov 30: NBR
- NBR extends tax returns deadline for individual payers by one month
- China hydropower company plans first downstream dam on Brahmaputra
- Shafiul Milky, who studied medicine in Bangladesh, is charged with rape, sexual assault in Australia
- PSC publishes 42nd and 43rd BCS exam circulars for government jobs
- NBR chairman in favour of 'special tax benefits' to prevent money laundering
- Bangladesh to offer 30 million free doses of COVID vaccine to frontliners