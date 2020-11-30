India COVID-19 cases top 9.4 million
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Nov 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2020 12:12 PM BdST
India's novel coronavirus cases rose by 38,772, the health ministry said on Monday, making it the 23rd straight day that daily cases have stayed below the 50,000 mark.
The country now has 9.43 million cases, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily cases have been dipping since hitting a peak in September.
Deaths rose by 443 in the last 24 hours, and now total 137,139.
