India's total coronavirus infections cross 9 million
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Nov 2020 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2020 01:34 PM BdST
India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.
India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak in September.
Deaths rose by 584, with the total now at 132,162, the health ministry said.
Government officials and experts have warned that the country could still see a spike after the festival of Diwali was celebrated this month.
