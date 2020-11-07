India's coronavirus cases reach 8.5 million
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Nov 2020 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2020 12:18 PM BdST
India recorded 50,356 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 8.46 million, data from the health ministry showed on Saturday.
India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States, but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start of the Hindu festival season.
Deaths rose by 577 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities to 125,562, the ministry said.
More stories
Most Read
- LIVE: Biden leads in Pennsylvania as America awaits the winner
- White House in reach for Biden as he takes leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
- RAJUK plans to limit the height of residential buildings to declutter Dhaka
- Bangladesh cable operators take Star Group channels off air
- UK teacher apologises after blaming Bangladeshi parents for virus infections at school
- Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-counting sites as Biden's lead widens
- RAB detains woman in Dhaka for ‘spreading communal hatred’ on social media
- Padma Bridge gets its 36th span, 5.4km now visible
- Shakib joins event on return from US in possible breach of quarantine
- Vistara launches flights to Dhaka amid pandemic