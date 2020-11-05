India reports daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Nov 2020 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2020 11:34 AM BdST
India reported a daily jump of 50,210 coronavirus infections, taking its total to 8.36 million, the health ministry said on Thursday.
This was the highest daily jump in cases since Oct 25, according to a Reuters tally. Cases in India have been dipping since hitting a peak in September, but experts warn that the Diwali festival season could lead to a spike.
Deaths rose by 704, with total mortalities now at 124,315, the ministry said.
