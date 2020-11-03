India records 38,310 new coronavirus cases
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2020 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 12:54 PM BdST
India recorded 38,310 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 8.27 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.
It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak, but experts warn the current season of festivals could lead to another spike.
Deaths rose by 490, carrying the toll to 123,097, the ministry added.
More stories
Most Read
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Bangladesh police thwart Islamist groups’ march on French Embassy
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Bangladesh Islamist group starts street protests over Muhammad cartoons; traffic chaos hits Dhaka
- Muradnagar controversy was resolved through talks, or so it seemed. Then came arson attacks
- Bangladesh not planning another lockdown amid fears of second coronavirus wave
- Bangladesh posts 1,736 new virus cases, another 25 die
- Bangladesh export earnings drop as coronavirus bites back at Europe, US
- Gunmen storm Kabul University, killing 22, in second deadly attack on students in just over a week