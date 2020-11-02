India's coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2020 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2020 11:27 AM BdST
India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday.
New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season.
The country has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has more than 9 million.
There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, taking total deaths to 122,607.
More stories
- India logs 48,268 new virus cases
- India logs 48,648 virus cases
- Militants kill 3 BJP members in Kashmir
- India coronavirus passes 8mn
- India changes controversial land laws in Kashmir
- Kerala to mull LGBT conversion therapy ban
- India virus cases set to cross 8m
- India, US clinch defence pact on satellite data
Most Read
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Bus driver, helper and supervisor to hang over death of NSU student Payel
- Premier Bank official accused of using client accounts for embezzlement
- Bangladesh Islamist group starts street protests over Muhammad cartoons; traffic chaos hits Dhaka
- Hasina urges renewed caution at Bangladesh ports amid pandemic
- Saudi to reform kafala worker sponsorship system in 2021
- France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence
- Abul Hasnat, eminent litterateur and journalist, passes away
- Bangladesh reports 1,568 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day