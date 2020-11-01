Home > Neighbours

India records 48,268 new coronavirus cases

Published: 01 Nov 2020 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2020 01:13 PM BdST

India's coronavirus caseload stood at 8.1 million on Saturday, with 48,268 new cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

India has the world's second-highest caseload, behind only the United States, but new infections have seen a dip since September.

Deaths rose up by 551, taking total mortalities to 121,641, the health ministry said.

