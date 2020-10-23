India's coronavirus cases tally hits 7.8 million
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2020 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2020 12:25 PM BdST
India's coronavirus infections reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.
The world's second-most populous country also has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has 8.3 million infections so far.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306 mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
More stories
- Indian traders stock up ahead of festivals
- Modi says India's virus situation is stable
- Modi committed to virus vaccine for all
- India returns a missing Chinese soldier
- West Bengal Durga Puja pandals declared no-entry zones
- India logs lowest daily virus cases in 4 months
- Chinese soldier captured in Ladakh to be returned:India
- Half of Indians may catch virus by February: panel
Most Read
- Bangladesh schools unlikely to reopen in November: Dipu Moni
- Dhaka University to hold admission tests in divisional cities in pandemic
- Bangladesh approves nearly Tk 2.74 billion project to improve Cox’s Bazar road
- Bangladesh issues ‘death reference’ for war crimes convict Kaiser
- Sylhet Metropolitan Police commissioner, 18 others transferred as rape protests rage
- Bangladesh raises warning signal No. 4 for ports as Bay depression deepens
- Bangladesh court permits jailed rape convict and victim to marry
- Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigns as managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange
- Heavy rain set to soak Bangladesh, West Bengal during Durga Puja
- Bangladesh mobile financial service providers to launch interoperable transactions