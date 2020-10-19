India coronavirus infections rise by 55,722
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Oct 2020 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2020 11:30 AM BdST
India’s tally of coronavirus infections stood at 7.55 million on Monday, having risen by 55,722 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed.
The world's second-most populous country also has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, which has around 8.1 million.
However, India recorded its lowest death toll in nearly four months on Monday with 579 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 114,610.
