India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 million
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Oct 2020 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 11:56 AM BdST
India's tally of coronavirus infections rose by 63,509 in the last 24 hours to stand at 7.24 million on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 730 to 110,586, the ministry said.
India crossed the 7 million mark on Sunday, adding a million cases in just 13 days. It has the world's second-highest tally after the United States, where the figure is nearing 8 million.
More stories
- India virus cases rise to 7.24m
- Anti-migrant sentiment in Malaysia
- Trump's Indian worshipper dies
- India virus cases rise to 7.18m
- Delhi stops displaying notices at virus patients’ homes
- Myanmar taxi driver's pilgrimage to a sacred pagoda
- Mumbai hit by massive power outage
- India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million
Most Read
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 with 5G, including 'Mini' and 'Pro' versions
- BNP leader Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack
- Adcomm faces Tk 57.6 million VAT dodge charges
- ‘If I am a woman of loose morals, what are Mamun, Sohag?’ DU rape accuser asks Nur
- Govt primary school teachers to get salary under grade 13 on national pay scale
- Pandemic dashes many Bangladeshis’ dreams of higher studies abroad
- Planning Minister Mannan tests positive for coronavirus
- Writer Rashid Haider dies at 80
- Bangladesh records 1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in a day
- '45 percent' of Dhaka residents carry COVID-19 antibodies: study