9 die as wall collapses after heavy rains in India
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2020 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2020 12:29 PM BdST
Nine people, including a two-month-old, have died in India after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses due to heavy rains, Indian media report.
The incident took place in Hyderabad’s Old City area Tuesday night.
The bodies were trapped in the debris. Normal life has been thrown out of gear in multiple parts of the city, as videos from several neighbourhoods showed flooded roads and vehicles being washed away, reports NDTV.
Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days. Twelve people have died in Telangana in the last 48 hours following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to flooding on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas, the report added.
At least 14 districts of Telangana have been affected.
Authorities in Hyderabad have warned people to not step out due to the heavy rain.
