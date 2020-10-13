India's coronavirus infections rise by 55,342 to 7.18 million
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2020 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2020 12:51 PM BdST
India's total coronavirus cases rose by 55,342 in the last 24 hours to 7.18 million on Tuesday morning, the lowest daily rise since mid-August, data from the health ministry showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 706 to 109,856, the ministry said.
India's coronavirus case load topped 7 million on Sunday and the country has added a million cases in just 13 days. It has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.
