India's coronavirus infections cross 7 million
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Oct 2020 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2020 01:02 PM BdST
India's coronavirus case tally topped 7 million after it reported 74,383 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday, even as the spread moderated in western states such as Maharashtra.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said.
India added a million cases in just 13 days, according to a Reuters tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.
More stories
- India's coronavirus infections cross 7m
- India virus cases rise to 6,91m
- Myanmar releases voter app criticised for Rohingya label
- India's daily virus cases slow down
- China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
- India virus cases rise to 6.76m
- India's federal police to probe ‘gang rape’ of woman
- Paytm, other Indian startups vow to fight Google's clout
Most Read
- Singapore Airlines to resume passenger flights to Dhaka on Oct 20
- Dhaka University rape accuser on hunger strike is hospitalised after falling ill
- No HSC exams this year, students to be evaluated on average JSC, SSC scores
- Apathy for health rules spurs virus resurgence in Chattogram
- BNP activists hurl brickbats at Fakhrul’s home in protest over nomination
- Protesters block Shahbagh in push for arrest of Nur, Mamun in rape case
- North Korea unveils 'monster' new intercontinental ballistic missile at parade
- British-Bangladeshi centenarian Dabirul made OBE for fundraising efforts during Ramadan
- DU student, who brought rape charges against quota movement leader, falls ill during hunger strike
- Bangladesh logs 1,203 virus cases in a day, death toll hits 5,500