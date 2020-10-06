India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.69 million
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Oct 2020 12:04 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2020 12:04 PM BdST
India's total coronavirus cases rose by 61,267 in the last 24 hours to 6.69 million on Tuesday morning, data from the health ministry showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 884 to 103,569, the ministry said.
India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.
Last week, India further eased restrictions and permitted states to open schools and movie theatres.
More stories
- India's virus infections rise to 6.69mn
- India's federal police to probe ‘gang rape’ of woman
- Paytm, other Indian startups vow to fight Google's clout
- India virus death toll tops 100,000
- India's coronavirus infections reaches 6.39m
- Indian police briefly detain politicians
- Pakistani fire kills 3 in Kashmir: India
- India virus deaths hit 100,000
Most Read
- Man detained after video of woman stripped naked and assaulted goes viral
- 'Delowar Bahini' gangsters stripped Noakhali woman naked, assaulted her: RAB
- India’s new High Commissioner Doraiswami arrives in Bangladesh on foot
- Dhaka North City moves to take all overhead cables underground
- PM Advisor Salman F Rahman questions Walton Hi-Tech IPO
- HC orders takedown of Noakhali woman's assault video from social media
- Four suspects arrested over assaults on Noakhali woman
- Data privacy: Bangladesh moves to bar leaking of audio and video calls
- Biman dives into Tk 11bn loss over Boeing 777-200s leased from Egypt
- Bangladesh blocks ways for mask scam suspects to flee abroad