India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.39 million
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2020 03:12 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 03:12 PM BdST
India’s coronavirus case tally climbed to 6.39 million after it reported 81,484 new infections in the last 24 hours, while related deaths were just shy of 100,000 mark, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.
Deaths from coronavirus infections rose by 1,095 in the last 24 hours to 99,773, the ministry said.
The South Asian nation, which is second only to the United States in terms of total cases, has a scope for higher infections with a large chunk of the population still unexposed to the virus, a survey showed on Tuesday.
