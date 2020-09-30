Indian court acquits LK Advani, 31 others in Babri mosque demolition case

The verdict in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of Babri Masjid, which stood at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya was announced by a special court in Lucknow.

The 1992 demolition was preceded by a series of rath yatras by the BJP's LK Advani.

Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh were not present in court but joined via video link.