India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Sep 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 10:27 AM BdST

India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.

