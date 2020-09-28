India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 10:27 AM BdST
India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6% of total cases.
Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.
