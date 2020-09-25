India's coronavirus infections surge to 5.82 mln
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Sep 2020 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2020 10:44 AM BdST
India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.82 million after it recorded 86,052 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Friday.
A total of 1,141 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking mortalities to 92,290, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.
Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million on Thursday.
More stories
- India virus cases surge to 5.82m
- Myanmar’s COVID plan pushed to brink as virus surges
- India's coronavirus infections spike again
- Pakistan to hang 2 for garment factory fire
- India building collapse toll climbs to 35
- India virus cases surge again
- UN envoy decries denial of voting rights in Myanmar polls
- Girls tackle child marriage on football pitch
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank caps credit card interest rate at 20%
- Bangladesh has reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases. Is the epidemic really abating?
- Bangladesh tells primary schools to prepare for reopening
- ‘Envy’ drives teenager to murder 4-year-old sister in Dhaka slum: RAB
- Bangladesh transfers 34 police officers in shake-up after ex-major’s murder
- Houston study: More contagious coronavirus strain now dominates
- Mayor Atiqul slams hospitals for ‘overpriced’ treatment, poor waste management
- Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59
- Bangladesh reports 1,540 virus cases, 28 deaths in a day
- Communist leader Haider Anwar Khan Juno on life support