India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month

Published: 22 Sep 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 12:37 PM BdST

India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period.

There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

