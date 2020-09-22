India's new coronavirus infections at lowest in almost a month
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Sep 2020 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2020 12:37 PM BdST
India reported 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday, the lowest daily tally in almost a month.
There were 1,053 deaths over the same period.
There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.
