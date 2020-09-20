India's coronavirus infections surge to 5.4 million
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Sep 2020 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2020 12:35 PM BdST
India's coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday.
The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections.
A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.
More stories
- India arrests journalist alleging spying for China
- 9 Al-Qaeda militants held in India
- Indian optician's claim threatens nation's banks
- India may cut parliament session short amid surging virus cases
- India orders states to ensure unimpeded oxygen supplies
- India virus cases rise to 5.2m
- Indian cabinet minister quits over farm legislation
- India logs 97,894 virus cases in a day
Most Read
- Education board chairmen to meet on HSC, equivalent exams
- Eight arrested over deadly mosque blasts in Narayanganj
- All areas of Bangladesh economy are ‘flying high’ after COVID-19 shock: Mustafa Kamal
- Bangladesh records 1,567 new virus cases, deaths top 4,900
- Indian police arrested a local journalist alleging spying for China
- Man stabbed to death in Dhaka's Jatrabari
- Bangladesh universities were recovering from years of gap. Then came COVID-19
- Shah Ahmed Shafi, chief of Bangladesh Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam, dies
- UK risks new lockdown as COVID-19 cases hit highest since May
- India arrests 9 al Qaeda militants planning 'terrorist attacks'