India's coronavirus cases rise to 5.2 mln, with 96,424 new infections
Published: 18 Sep 2020 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2020 11:35 AM BdST
India recorded 96,424 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 5.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.
India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and seems on course to cross the United States as the country with the most number of cases.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, and it has a fatality rate of 1.62%.
On Friday, the health ministry said 1,174 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total mortalities from the disease to 84,372.
