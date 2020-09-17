India's coronavirus cases jump by daily record of 97,894
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2020 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 10:38 AM BdST
India reported another record jump in daily coronavirus infections with 97,894 cases in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday.
With 5.12 million cases in all, India is the world's second-worst affected country, and trails only the United States, which has a caseload of around 6.6 million.
Deaths, which have been relatively low so far, are showing an uptick, and the country has recorded more than 1,000 deaths every day for the last two weeks.
On Thursday, the federal health ministry said 1,132 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities from the disease to 83,198.
