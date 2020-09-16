Myanmar army probes 'wider patterns' of abuse against Rohingya
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2020 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2020 01:04 PM BdST
The Myanmar military has said it is investigating "possible wider patterns of violations" before and during a 2017 crackdown in Rakhine State that the United Nations has said was executed with genocidal intent against Rohingya Muslims.
More than 730,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh that year following the launch of a sweeping security campaign that refugees said included mass killing, gang-rape and arson.
The army has denied genocide, saying it was carrying out a legitimate operation against Rohingya militants, but says it has court-martialed some troops over incidents in certain villages though details on the perpetrators, their crimes, and sentences have not been released.
The military, in a statement carried in state media on Tuesday, acknowledged for the first time a possible broader pattern of abuses.
It said the military-run Office of the Judge Advocate General had reviewed a report by a government-backed commission that accused soldiers of committing war crimes and had expanded the scope of its investigations in response.
The office was "investigating possible wider patterns of violations in the region of northern Rakhine in 2016-2017", the military said in the statement.
"Allegations regarding villages in the Maungdaw area are included in the scope of this wider investigation," the military said, referring to a district on the border with Bangladesh that was a focus of its security operations in 2017.
It provided no more details and an army spokesman did not answer telephone calls by Reuters seeking further comment.
The announcement follows reports last week that two Myanmar soldiers have been taken to the Hague to appear as witnesses or face trial after confessing to killing dozens of villagers in the north of Rakhine State and burying them in mass graves.
- India's virus cases surpass 5mn
- India virus cases near 5m
- India says China laying cables to at border flashpoint
- COVID-19 hits maternity care in rural India
- Former student arrested over Delhi riots
- India virus cases surge to 4.85m
- India mulls emergency authorisation of vaccine for COVID-19
- Delhi city lawmakers summon Facebook India chief
Most Read
- Padma Bridge builders object to overpass height flaw in railway link
- Bangladesh moves to relax age eligibility for government jobs in pandemic
- DNCC starts drive to remove illegal billboards
- Trump hosts Israel, UAE and Bahrain at signing ceremony
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia to stay out of prison for 6 more months
- Dhaka tribunal opens trials of 25 suspects in murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- After UAE and Bahrain deals, is Saudi Arabia softening its stance on Israel?
- From tastemaker to tear-jerker: Bangladesh onion prices soar on India export ban
- Bangladesh counts 1,724 virus cases in a day, death toll tops 4,800
- Bangladesh train services will run at full capacity from Wednesday