India's coronavirus cases surpass 5mn mark
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2020 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2020 10:16 AM BdST
India's coronavirus cases surged past 5 million on Wednesday with a single-day jump of 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.
India is only the second country in the world to cross the grim milestone of 5 million cumulative cases, after the United States.
The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 82,066, the ministry said, with 1290 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.
