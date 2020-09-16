Earthquake strikes Nepal, no casualties reported
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2020 12:43 PM BdST
An earthquake measuring 6 magnitude struck Nepal on Wednesday morning, the country's seismological centre said, and tremors caused by the quake were felt in the capital, Kathmandu.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre measured the magnitude at 5.3.
Police said they had received no reports of casualties or damage from the quake so far.
The epicentre of the quake was Ramche, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu, near the border with China's Tibet region.
