India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Sep 2020 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2020 01:13 PM BdST
India has recorded 92,071 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 4.85 million, the federal health ministry said on Monday.
The world's second-most populous country lags only the United States globally in overall number of infections, but it has been reporting more daily cases than the United States since mid-August.
Deaths have been relatively low so far compared with the number of infections, but are seeing an uptick. More than 1,100 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said, taking the total number of fatalities from the disease to 79,722.
More stories
- India mulls emergency authorisation of vaccine for COVID-19
- Delhi city lawmakers summon Facebook India chief
- India logs record jump in virus cases for second straight day
- Millions of virus cases went undetected in India
- Indian state nears 1m virus cases
- India uses draconian law against cow slaughter
- Myanmar erases names of Rohingya villages
- India logs another record jump of virus cases
Most Read
- ICC sees ‘no problem’ with Shakib’s enlistment on LPL auction
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador over military movement at Rakhine border
- Actor Sadek Bachchu goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
- Bangladesh eases domestic air travels in pandemic
- Bangladesh counts 1,476 virus cases, 31 deaths in a day
- Six get death for double murder in Tangail
- US drug recall drags Beximco Pharma shares down 3.34pc in Bangladesh
- BNP picks Salahuddin for Dhaka-5, Rezaul for Naogaon-6 by-elections
- Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs