Indian Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to hospital again

The 55-year-old BJP leader tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug 2 when he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon. He was later admitted to the AIIMS on Aug 18 after he complained of "fatigue and body ache”. He left the hospital on Aug 31 after the doctors said he had "recovered”.

Amit Shah was admitted to the hospital again around 11 pm Saturday, according to the NDTV report.

The monsoon session of parliament begins on Monday with COVID-19 safety measures, including compulsory face mask and social distancing in place.

With 200 out of 785 members of parliament above 65 years of age, and at least seven Union Ministers and two dozen lawmakers recovering from COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow over the monsoon session. India recorded its biggest single-day surge of 97,570 new patients on Saturday, the government said.