India, Japan seal military logistics cooperation pact
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Sep 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 10 Sep 2020 04:53 PM BdST
India and Japan have signed an agreement that will provide their militaries access to each other's bases for supplies and services, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The two countries have built close defence ties in recent years, which analysts say are part of efforts to counter the growing weight of China across the region.
"The agreement will also enhance the interoperability between the Armed Forces of India and Japan," the defence ministry statement said.
More stories
- Student protesters detained in Myanmar
- India logs record daily jump of virus cases
- Blasphemy: Pakistan sentences Christian to death
- India, China blame each other for firing in the air on border
- Farmer suicides add to India’s virus misery
- India daily virus deaths hit record high
- China accuses Indian troops of firing warning shots
- Indian army asks China's PLA about missing civilians
Most Read
- Hasina hooked on fishing as she goes out for a breath of fresh air amid virus blow
- Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar gains drive import costs
- Some scientists spot ‘unlikely’ patterns in Russia vaccine data: letter
- Bangladesh to deport over 700 foreigners without proper papers
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Six dead in head-on collision between ambulance and van in Barishal
- Three policemen jailed for life over the killing of driver in Dhaka
- ‘Danger is over’: Bangladesh 'thwarts' cyber-heist bid by North Korean hackers
- Sister seeks to include Cox’s Bazar SP ABM Masud in Sinha murder case
- Body of MP Nadwi’s brother found in pond in Chattogram’s Satkania