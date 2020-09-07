Indian army asks China's PLA if missing civilians in their custody
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2020 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 12:40 PM BdST
The Indian Army said on Monday it has asked its Chinese counterpart if five Indian civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, while tension remains high on the western frontier between the rivals.
Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have hit a multi-decade low since clashes at their western Himalayan border in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.
Both sides have since stepped up monitoring of their largely unsettled 3,488 km (2167 miles) border.
The five missing men are from the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is also claimed by China that calls it South Tibet, and the Indian Army said it told China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) about them on Saturday.
"We spoke with them on the hotline and told them that it's suspected that some people have crossed across to your side and we will be grateful if you could hand them over back, as per what we do normally," Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, and Indian defence ministry spokesman, told Reuters.
"There is no earmarked line going through the forest or the mountains, so they keep moving here and there. So they might have gone there, it's a very normal thing."
He said they were yet to hear back from the Chinese. The PLA could not immediately be contacted for comment.
Separately, a Tibetan member of an Indian special forces unit who died days ago in a mine blast near the site of a border flare-up with Chinese troops in the western Himalayas was cremated on Monday.
His death has provided a rare glimpse into a little-known group of elite, high-altitude warriors drawn mainly from Tibetan refugees living in India.
- COVID-19: India second-worst hit nation after US
- Virus crisis shatters India’s big dreams
- Demolition of Delhi’s slums will cause 'great distress': activists
- India virus cases cross 4m
- Virus-idled Indian workers dig into a new job
- Tiny village offers window into India's surging virus cases
- India virus cases near 4m
- Japan adds Bangladesh, India to 'China exit' subsidy destinations
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- In Bangladesh, novel coronavirus is mutating nearly twice the global average: study
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Death toll from Bangladesh mosque AC blasts climbs to 26
- Bangladesh records 1,592 new virus cases, another 32 die
- Give the youth a chance to take Bangladesh forward, urges Saima Wazed
- Prothom Alo editor sued in Tk 1bn libel suit for ‘defaming’ ex-minister MK Alamgir
- Janata tops government-run banks with bad debts as their default loan stacks up to Tk 410bn
- Children housebound for long: here’s how to ride out their pandemic blues
- India reports more than 90,000 coronavirus cases in another daily record
- Unplanned structures, air-conditioners increase risks: PM Hasina